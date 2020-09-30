SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a long time coming, but the 2020 NBA finals have arrived. Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are going head-to-head with the Miami Heat.
It's a bitter feeling for all the Celtics fans out there, considering the Heat knocked the Boston team out in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals, but these two teams will be going head-to-head Wednesday night in game one of the 2020 finals.
It's three-time champion LeBron James and the Lakers taking on the Miami Heat, and it's been a long-time-coming as all players, coaches, and members sacrificed leaving their families, risking going to a bubble in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Heat is the underdogs in this one...
Only ranked 5th going into the playoff series, that's the lowest-seeded team to make a run to the NBA finals since 1999 when the New York Knicks did so then. But the Heat, proving everyone otherwise, only losing three games so far in their entire playoff run.
But of course, going against LeBron James and the Lakers won't be easy, and Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler saying:
"It's going to have to be darn near perfect to beat the Lakers."
Speaking of the Lakers, James is chasing his fourth championship ring, and he'll have some help to do it, with center Anthony Davis alongside him. Keep in mind James knows the Heat pretty well after spending four seasons with the team, helping them win two championships, back when he was 25 years old. But James said that wouldn't make this championship any sweeter.
"It's no extra meaning to winning a championship no matter who you're playing. It's already hard enough to even reach the final [and] to be in this position," he said. "So if you're able to become victorious out of the finals? It doesn't matter who it's against."
