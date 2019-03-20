The rally is a result of failed contract negotiations, which have been going on since February 23rd.
Stop and Shop union employees have been working with out a contract, and they say that needs to change.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Unions says they want their members to receive fair compensation for the work they perform.
They say the new contract cuts wages, pension and increases the price of health insurance policies.
On the other hand, Stop and Shop states the wages they're offering are better than their competitors.
The rally today will be held outside of Stop and Shop in Chicopee at 12.
