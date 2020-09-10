AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two labor unions are suing UMass Amherst over what they have called unlawful job cuts.
The Professional Staff Union of the University of Massachusetts (PSU) told Western Mass News administrators are threatening to lay off an additional 300 employees on Friday unless the unions agree to proposed concessions.
Both the PSU at Amherst and the University Staff Association (USA) said they have been in negotiations with the administration since the beginning of the pandemic.
The unions now say administrators have asked them for $5.2 million in concession, which the unions said has been offered through a combination of voluntary staff cuts and early retirements. However, the unions claim administrators have failed to justify the cuts.
UMass Amherst released a statement as a response to both unions to Western Mass News, saying quote:
"The persistence of the COVID-19 crisis has resulted in a projected $168.6 million loss in UMass Amherst’s operating budget. While some permanent layoffs are expected, the university is doing all that it can to lessen the number of layoffs by seeking to reach an agreement with the unions that prioritizes temporary reductions in hours and indefinite furloughs."
They continued to say...
"The university hopes to convince the unions to agree to furloughs, which means employees would retain their UMass benefits, including healthcare, while still being entitled to unemployment benefits. Such an agreement would also enable a smooth re-employment process when the campus resumes normal operations."
