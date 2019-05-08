SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In the event of an emergency, whether it be a fire, accident, or medical call firefighters are some of the first to respond, but there's a major problem impacting fire departments across the country
There has been a lack of men and women available and ready to respond.
Richard Stefanowicz Deputy Fire Chief, Southwick Fire Department has many concerns about the lack of firefighters.
"Minutes and seconds count so that's the biggest concern," Chief Stefanowicz said.
When you call 9-1-1, you want to know that someone is going to answer that call and respond immediately.
"You want them to be on time, professional, doing a great job, and solving your problem as quickly as possible," Chief Stefanowicz explained.
There's no doubt that departments across western Mass would do just that, but a number of departments are forced to respond to emergency calls with fewer people.
"We may show up and only have two people on the engine. there's not much we can do. we're restricted from making an entry unless there's a known life threat, and it becomes a risk factor and analysis about how dangerous is this, do we have adequate protection and are we going to win the fight? if we're not going to win the fight they have a make a decision, I can't do what I want to do because I just don't have the staffing. versus rolling out with an engine of four and then three more coming in right behind you in the ladder truck. we don't have that luxury. the other part is, we don't know who's going to respond. the tone goes out during the middle of the day, you may get some people, you may not get some people," Chief Stefanowicz explained.
The Southwick Fire Department operates with five career firefighters, chief, and deputy chief.
They're staffed full-time from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, but during that early morning and late night hours, they have to rely on volunteers and mutual aid.
"There can be a delay in response times. we try to stay at the national average. I would say our immediate response with our first engine out is easily within four to five minutes, on the road, moving towards whatever the event may be. it's that gap in between where we are hoping to get more people in. they might be coming further away in town rather than responding from the station, so there's a lot going on, a lot of moving parts in Southwick just to get coverage, but they do a great job," Chief Stefanowicz said.
39 miles north it's a similar problem at the Amherst Fire Department.
Chief Tim Nelson notes a lack of funding as one of their biggest challenges.
"We've maintained our staffing, but the thing is we need more to address the needs of our town and service zone. so that's the key. it's going to take a fairly good bump in funding to support our need for staffing and again that is the trick. how do you find that funding?" Chief Nelson said.
The Amherst Fire Department provides fire and EMS coverage for the entire community of Amherst, including the three colleges, as well as the surrounding communities of Pelham, Shutesbury, and Leverett.
The department only has 45 career firefighters/EMS and about 20 to 30 on-call service members to cover more than 104 square miles.
"This is a tough job but we've got some great people here. this is the best job in the world. talk to a firefighter anywhere and in the first five minutes, they'll say this is the best job in the world. these folks step up all the time and especially now when we're hard pressed because we are so short staffed," Chief Nelson explained.
