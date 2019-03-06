HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local wildlife experts are seeing a problem as they currently deal with an influx of sick and injured owls.
The barred owl is in the midst of a crisis with no easy solutions.
“About 90 percent of the birds I rescue are in an emaciated condition. They're starving, not getting any food. They can go about a week or so, but cold weather like this, it's shorter," said Tom Ricardi with Mass. Bird of Prey Rehab Center.
Ricardi said that says one cute little guy and others like him are losing the will to live.
“Just like when you're sick, the last thing on your mind is having a big meal. You just don't want to eat. Like I said, when the weather is like this, that is what happens," Ricardi noted.
Ricardi explained to Western Mass News it’s not a virus or bacteria killing this bird.
“They're eating their food supply, to a point," Ricardi said.
That’s right. It’s the barred owl harming the barred owl because they are drastically outpacing the population of the rodents they eat and this lack of an appetite is keeping him busy.
"[It's another barred owl] These are the guys from Fish and Wildlife. [Where was this found?] Pittsfield," Ricardi added.
A barred owl rescued Wednesday morning is about to begin day one of the rehab process, which - depending on the injury - would keep it in Ricardi's care for at least a couple of months.
The first thing is about reversing malnutrition.
“You can't put any food in them. They throw it right up again. What I'm doing is giving them shots of this solution, get them hydrated. Sometimes, they'll pick up a little energy, start feeding. We'll see what the vet says, anyway," Ricardi said.
One barred owl that has a damaged eye would be one of its dozen roomates, suffering the same fate many of Ricardi's birds suffered.
“Bird was sitting in the road apparently and people thought it was a clump of snow, I guess, just kept going," Ricardi said.
Since January 1, Ricardi has rehabilitated 47 barred owls and said if you see one, contact the state's Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.
