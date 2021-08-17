SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Businesses around western Mass. are in dire need of employees. Western Mass News has learned that not many people are showing up for in-person job fairs and interviews in the area, but a statewide virtual fair could change things.
We found that one common scenario is for employers to get a number of applications, only some show up for interviews, and even fewer show up for the first day of work.
"We're finding really, the challenge really across the board, is getting people to apply for jobs," MassHire Executive Director Kevin Lynn said.
Lynn broke down what businesses across the state and here in western Mass. are having trouble finding employees.
He said 65 people registered for the Springfield Public Schools job fair this past Friday, and only 13 people showed up. They had 60 positions open between custodians, security officers, crossing guards, and bus monitors, but Lynn said that’s not an underwhelming turnout.
"We had 13 actually attend, that's a 20 percent turnout. As those things kind of go, that's a pretty good turnout," Lynn explained.
This week MassHire is holding a statewide virtual job fair.
"Actually, it went pretty well. We had 8,700 folks register. Out of that 6,800 folks turned out for the job fair," Lynn said.
Western Mass News is getting answers for you. We asked economics professor Karl Petrick about the overall impact of a hiring shortage on the economy.
"We have seen a number of restaurants and places go under as a result of this. It's a real problem for smaller businesses that are closer to the margin when they can't hire enough workers to keep themselves open,” Petrick said.
Not having enough workers is forcing restaurant owner Nadim Kashouh to turn down catering events. This is as he is doing the cooking himself sometimes during the day.
“So now we have to think about it twice before we say yes to it. Is it going to work? Is the customer going to be happy?” Kashouh questioned.
