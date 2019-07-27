CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of lacrosse players from western Mass. and beyond are playing in a tournament this morning to honor and remember Alex Ortiz.
Alex was a young athlete at Chicopee Comp who died in a car accident weeks ago.
The tournament today is being held at the school and kicked off at 9:30 a.m. It goes until mid-afternoon, around 3 p.m.
All the players and their family members who have turned out for this event, came to honor Alex and show continued support to his family and fellow classmates.
Many local businesses also generously donated to the event to help put all of this together.
Western Mass News spoke to the head coach of the lacrosse team at Chicopee Comp who was out here this morning preparing for this tournament.
He says it's amazing to see how many people have rallied around this community.
"I think it's huge like Landon was saying lacrosse is the medicine game it's here to heal and you know a lot of people are effected by the loss of Alex. Especially the younger kids because he was so young so for them to see the older kids coming back it will be a great relief for them," says coach Matt Smith.
All of the the money raised today from concessions will be donated to Alex's family.
And if you take a look at the jerseys the players are wearing today they have Alex's name and number printed on the back.
Coach Smith also tells me other shirts were made that read bring your 'A Game' which will be their motto for this lacrosse season.
