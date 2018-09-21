REVERE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police are on scene after a 25-foot whale washes up on the shore of Revere Beach.
According to the Massachusetts State Police's Twitter account, the area has been closed off and officials from the New England Aquarium have been called in to assist.
Police say this is not the first time this year a whale has washed ashore in Massachusetts, rather the latest of several deceased whales.
This all according to Massachusetts State Police.
