HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are on scene for a serious crash that occurred on I-91 northbound in Holyoke, late Saturday night. 

Lanes are closed near mile marker 12, and all emergency personnel is also currently on scene, officials say. 

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.

