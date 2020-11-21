HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are on scene for a serious crash that occurred on I-91 northbound in Holyoke, late Saturday night.
Lanes are closed near mile marker 12, and all emergency personnel is also currently on scene, officials say.
In #Holyoke crash with serious injury on I-91 NB at MM 12. RTL closed. All emergency personnel on scene.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 22, 2020
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
