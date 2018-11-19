HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Motorists along some busy Hadley roads could see some delays due to an oil spill.
Hadley Police said that "several" lanes of Route 116 and Route 9 are closed after a truck in the area leaked oil.
It's not yet known when those lanes will reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.