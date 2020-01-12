Lanesborough PD seek information on shooting that happened on Berkshire Mall property.

LANESBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are seeking information related to a shooting that happened last weekend.
Andy McKeever, representative for Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington, tells us that a male gunshot victim showed up at Berkshire Medical Center last Sunday.
He told officials that he was shot inside the parking lot of the Berkshire Mall.
The State Police Detective's Unit assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney's office and the Lanesborough Police Department are investigating.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Lanesborough Police Department at 413-443-4107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.