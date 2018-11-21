LANESBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in one Berkshire County town are looking for the public's identifying suspects in a recent burglary.
Lanesborough Police said that the incident at the Uniq Vape Shop on South Main Street occurred between 2:27 a.m. and 3:05 a.m. Wednesday.
Surveillance video released by investigators shows two of the six suspects inside the store.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lanesborough Police at (413) 443-4107
