Larceny suspect sought by Ware Police.

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Ware are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate an incident that happened at a local Wal-Mart.
Ware Police officials say that the pictured individual is wanted on larceny and other charges in connection to an incident that occurred at the Ware Wal-Mart on the evening of Saturday, February 22.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ware Police Department at 413-967-3571.
You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-413-437-5873 or by sending an email to Waretipline@townofware.org.
