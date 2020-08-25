SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A large crowd gathered outside the U.S. Postal Service in Springfield on Tuesday demanded action after they say changes brought on by the Postmaster General are now causing delays in mail delivery.
A group of people were out here for more than two hours as part of a national movement calling for federal funding and to stop the changes made by the Postmaster General.
Standing on a truck outside of the USPS in Springfield calls for change as dozens of protesters rallied.
“The model was every piece, every day, it’s still that way today,” said Russ Evans, president of the Springfield area local 497 of the American Postal Workers Union. “People in the post office, the postal workers in this country like doing what they do. They have to get the mail out.”
This is part of the American Postal Workers Day of Action happening across the U.S. on Tuesday.
Demonstrators, including postal workers, local elected leaders and customers, say the Postmaster General, who just started his job in June, has made many changes that they want reversed.
Those changes include removing collection boxes, slashing overtime and cutting back on post office hours causing delays in mail delivery.
“By reducing hours, we are doing a disservice to the general public,” he said. “It’s wrong taking out the mail machines.”
Demonstrators also want at least $25 billion in funding.
The House approved legislation that would meet their demands giving the USPS $25 billion and it would ban the operational changes that have slowed mail service around the country.
This comes as Postmaster General Louis Dejoy testified before the House committee on oversight and reform on Monday stating that all changes being made to the postal service will be suspended until after the election in November.
Evans said he has seen the delays in the mail first hand.
“It was all about getting trips out on time, so they do, but they are not going with the mail on it,” he said. “Why not take the extra five minutes to get the mail out there?”
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno spoke out at the rally standing with the local union and community members.
“Delayed services are occurring at this point and I hear from people that are expecting their medicines to be delivered or important mail to come there that would normally come in a day or two is not coming across as quickly, especially dealing with the medicines that could be life or death situations,” Sarno said.
Western Mass News reached out to the USPS for a statement, but have not heard back.
“Sometimes I don’t get mail,” demonstrator Sasha Blake said. “Like I usually get mail everyday. something comes in the mail, but there have been some days where the mail truck doesn’t show.”
Protesters said policies like cutting overtime and removing sorting machines have not only impacted employees trying to do their jobs but also the community they serve.
Western Mass News obtained photos from inside the Springfield post office on Main Street.
A mail sorting machine was disassembled with wires hanging out.
Another sorting machine taken out of commission blocked off by yellow tape.
“In the northeast, we have had over 30 mail processing machines just removed for no reason,” said Dave Sarnacki of the American Postal Workers Union. “It’s not like they are being redeployed. In Mass, I’m aware of eight machines so far.”
This comes as mail-in voting has gained popularity for the primary and general elections this year.
“I think it is very important especially in the time of a pandemic where people might be reluctant to vote at the polls,” demonstrator Jim Sadlaski said. “Voting by mail is a perfect opportunity and we hate to see that any slow downs of cutbacks from the postal service might make that more difficult.”
Since nearly 40 states warned that ballots may not be delivered in time for the election, many voters like Lydia Bell are concerned.
“I want to vote,” she said. “I want to do a mail in vote and I want to be assured that that vote is counted. I support the postal service.”
