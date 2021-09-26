WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was another busy weekend for the Big E, with people coming from all over for what is expected to be the fair’s busiest weekend.
It was the perfect fall day out there at the Big E. Plenty of people were enjoying the sunshine, the rides, and of course the food.
The second weekend of the Big E is historically the busiest days for attendance.
Back in 2019, the second Saturday brought in a record of over 176 thousand fairgoers, and this past Saturday night attendance came close with 169,006 attendees.
Fairgoers from across the state and around New England came out to enjoy the Big E one fairgoer, even celebrating an extra special day.
“That it is my birthday,” Indian Orchard resident Cailee Provost said.
Others coming out to get a taste of their favorite Big E foods.
“Got some mac & cheese. Big sandwich and we’re about to get some fried dough,” Bella Antonagngeli and Jackie Kutcher said.
Despite crowds expected to be a record high this weekend for the 2021 Big E attendees tell Western Mass News they are not concerned even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m not really concerned, no,” Katherine Lorange said.
“I’m not. Personally, I am vaccinated. We are good,” Kutcher said.
Fairgoers said attendance appears to be exactly what history predicted.
“Oh yeah. I couldn’t even walk without getting bumped into, stepped on a couple people’s feet, felt bad, but,” Kutcher said.
“They are acting like COVID is not a thing anymore,” Antonagngeli said.
On the second Sunday of the 2019, Big E attendance hit 130,800, and this Sunday's attendance set a record for the second Sunday of the Big E with 136,512 people out on the fairgrounds.
