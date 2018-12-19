Large police presence in area of Fernbank Rd. in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several Springfield Police officials are currently on scene investigating an incident in the area of Fernbank Road.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh tells us that police officials were called to the area of Fernbank Road around 11:20 Wednesday morning for a domestic disturbance.
Officials could not comment any further, because this is a domestic violence issue, however.
Ryan Walsh did state that one person was taken into custody.
It is not yet known if anyone was seriously injured in the incident.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
