Large police presence on Hubbard St. in Ludlow.

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An unspecified incident has prompted police to shut down Hubbard Street.
Details remain limited at this time, but our crew on scene reports that several police cruisers are on scene investigating.
We spoke with officials from the Wilbraham Police Department earlier, who stated that Ludlow Police put out a BOLO for a vehicle earlier tonight, but could not provide any additional information as to what the person driving the vehicle was wanted for.
Information on the description of the vehicle was not immediately available.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
