NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police have shut down a lane of traffic on the highway in Northampton due to a 'large pothole.'
This is in the area of I-91 Southbound in Northampton.
State Police say they closed the right lane down due to the pothole.
We're told the MassDOT is on scene and making repairs.
This was at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday.
