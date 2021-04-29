HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As restrictions continue to lift across the nation, more people are resuming normal activities and gathering in larger crowds than they might be used to after a year of quarantine.
We visited large venues to get answers on how staffers are working to keep everyone safe and ease hesitations.
Large venues are back in business as Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced a timeline for reopening the state.
“We are so excited. I mean, we are ready to go,” said Peter Rosskothen, owner of The Log Cabin in Holyoke.
Over at The Log Cabin in Holyoke, a popular venue for weddings and other large parties, staff is gearing up for the summer months.
“I think the frustration is really handled with hope. We go to our guest, to our couples and we say we feel this is going to ease, so do not lose hope,” Rosskothen noted.
Restrictions will be eased. Venues like The Log Cabin will be able to increase their capacity to 200 people indoors and 250 outdoors starting May 29, with capacity limits set to expire on August 1.
If that crowd intimidates you, Baystate President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said to start with a smaller crowds.
“I might start, maybe you go to a restaurant first or maybe you try some smaller gathering,” Keroack noted.
That way, you can get comfortable in your own timing and limit any risk of anxiety.
We wanted to find out what is being done to keep you safe at The Log Cabin. Rosskothen said if you attend an event there, you won’t be able to stand at the bar to get a drink, you’ll notice arrows directing which way to walk, and signs asking visitors to wear masks and socially distance.
Meanwhile, at Altitude Trampoline Park in Holyoke, capacity for the time being is limited from 500 people down to about 140 people. When we visited, we noticed signs with distancing guidelines and cleaning standards.
“We are cleaning high touch areas, doing all sanitation aspects of the entire park including the foam pit and everything that’s highly touched,” said Victor Rodriguez, general manager of Altitude Trampoline Park.
We asked Rodriguez how guests were handling the larger crowds. He said there have been mixed feelings, but generally families are happy to be there.
“We totally respect and understand that a family must do something that’s best for their family,” Rodriguez noted.
Dr. Robert Roose, the chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center, told Western Mass News that getting more people vaccinated is key to feeling safer.
“You want to do what you can do to protect yourself, but also to protect other people. It is a matter of social responsibility,” Roose explained.
Doing what you feel comfortable is key and when you are ready to return to crowded events and areas, staff at venues we spoke to say they’re ready to host you in a safe way.
“Oh, we are so ready. We’re like ready to jump,” Rosskothen said.
