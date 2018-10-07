PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Palmer Motor Sports Park and Porsche of Norwell hosted the largest Porsche Show and Swap Meet Sunday morning.
Folks were able to trade, purchase, and even drive sports cars around.
Attendees were able to enjoy vendors and ride around the Whiskey Hill race track.
The track has eighteen elevation changes and fifteen turns.
At this time of year, folks driving around will have a great view of the Fall foliage.
The best part is the event gives back to a great charity, Homes For Our Troops.
The event went until 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.