SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- When MGM Springfield first opened, police said that they were using other cities with casinos in their downtown areas as a blueprint for what they should do here.
Now, the tables have turned and Springfield is becoming the example for how to keep things safe.
The saying goes 'What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas' but now, “What's happening in Springfield, they want to know about it, replicate it," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Sarno told Western Mass News he was proud to hear that police in the capital of gambling, Las Vegas, were looking to model their city after his with police-operated kiosks.
“They wanted to get information, the design, and they want to put it on the Vegas strip, the tourist corridor," Sarno added.
That’s right. Las Vegas wants to use Springfield’s model for security.
Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for Springfield Police, said that’s a great idea.
“It makes sense for us in Springfield with the foot traffic we see. From my opinion, it makes a lot of sense for Vegas to do it as well," Walsh noted.
Walsh points to a few real world examples where kiosks have come in handy.
“The opening weekend of MGM, a young child was about 7 or 8 years old, got separated from his family. His teenage siblings were supposed to be watching him. He walked right up to the kiosk at Main and Morris, got an officer, and they were able to reconnect him very quickly with his family," Walsh noted.
Springfield's kiosks are manned during peak hours, but just because somebody isn't here that doesn't mean police can't send you help.
“So if there's a 911 call, there are cameras looking at our kiosks at all times, so our real-time center would be able to lock in and give officers information immediately," Walsh said.
Now, all that’s left is to put Springfield’s gameplan into action out in Vegas.
Sarno said that while they will need advanced pieces of equipment, he thinks Vegas will be able to foot the bill for a few kiosks.
“Ours are hooked up computer systems. All weather has to be dealt with, the cooling and heating system, you have to make sure there are protective materials there as far as the glass," Sarno explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.