HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The final countdown to Christmas is on. Some are still crossing gifts off their lists.
10:30 on the Sunday morning before Christmas, all is calm, all is bright at the Holyoke Mall.
But shoppers know it won't be like this for long as crowds head in for last minute gift buying.
That's why Joyce Pearce and Amelia Woz ventured out early.
"Before the crowds and get the best gifts, right Amelia?" Said Pearce.
With only a couple days left to grab your gifts and get them wrapped, shopping centers across Western Mass are seeing an increase in customers.
"The mall is not bad right now," said Pearce. "We just came from shopping over on the other side of town and it was busy there. So we're on a mission. We know where we're going, right?"
"For mom and we're going to Claire's to get hair ties for mom," explained Woz. "We finished shopping for Dad. We got him something for golfing."
Pearce tells Western Mass News they don't mind shopping last minute. For them, it's a tradition.
'Very last minute but this is our usual," said Pearce. "We've been coming every Christmas for nine years, driving from Canada to spend Christmas and this is our tradition that we go out close to Christmas. Sometimes it's closer, and do our last minute shopping with the children."
"It was pretty slow to begin with but it's picked up over the past two weeks," said Kiele Lusignan. "Yesterday was very busy, very busy.'
From stocking stuffers to large presents, all donations at the gift wrapping booth benefit Holyoke VNA Hospice Life Care.
Lusignan supervises the gift wrapping and says their busiest day is Christmas Eve.
"We usually have to hand out papers at 4pm. and stop people because we'd be here until too late," Lusignan explained. "The mall closes at 5pm. and then we have to take down the booth."
"You meet a lot of different people and it's cool seeing what people are buying for each other," said Lusignan. "There's a lot of nice people."
