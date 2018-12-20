HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With only a few days left before Christmas, shoppers took to the stores today to finish up - or start - their shopping.
The countdown is on for last-minute Christmas shoppers to get everything in time for the holidays, so people are hitting the stores to get something special for under the tree.
The Holyoke Mall was bustling with people Thursday Many were hitting the stores to get their last-minute gifts.
Some were just finishing up the small stuff, while others were just starting and for those people who still need to shop, you’re not alone.
"I still have more to do. I have a lot more to do. My father and my brother still to shop for," said Dylan Haseltine.
Shoppers told Western Mass News that the stores are full of people and the lines are long, but there weren’t many complaints.
Everyone out and about is feeling the holiday spirit and were looking forward to watching their friends and family open up that special something on Christmas day.
"There are definitely a lot of people out. There are people in line constantly. Not that it's tough, but it's something to think about when you come out here. Every store has a line. You would be lucky to have a store that doesn't have a line," said Sadie Young.
With the deadline fast approaching, some are feeling the pressure. There are only a few days left until gifts appear under the tree.
Some travelling home for the holidays are just starting their shopping now.
"I just got back from Italy and I'm in the mall to get Christmas presents for my family now that Christmas is like five days away," said Melacia Delgado.
Others are having some regrets about not starting sooner.
"I should have gotten it done a lot earlier," Haseltine added.
Now that online shopping deadlines have mostly passed, many people are turning more and more to stores, so if you still have to head out there to get some gifts, you won’t be alone.
