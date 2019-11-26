SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With so many people headed out of town on Wednesday, local food pantries are making one last push for donations before the masses leave for the holiday.
Western Mass News spent Tuesday afternoon making calls to local food providers, getting answers on their last minute needs for Thanksgiving.
Many of the pantry representatives we spoke with agreed that this is one of the biggest years they've had for families requesting Thanksgiving supplies, making the need for last minute donations more pressing.
When many people are preparing for a day-off coordinating their Thanksgiving table, Annie Rennix of Springfield's Emergency Food Pantry is coordinating a whole lot more.
"Last week, for example, we serviced over 1,800 families just in one week alone," Rennix said.
Rennix is working to fill the tables of those in need across western Massachusetts this turkey day and she's hoping people will swing by to drop-off a few final donations before heading out on the road to their own celebrations.
"Last minute emergency needs, they are all the side dishes. We are in need of cornbread. macaroni and cheese, potatoes, kind of all those Thanksgiving holiday side dishes, along with turkeys as well. We service a large population of people," Rennix explained.
We also checked in with Rachel's Table, one of their turkey donors. They too need sides and other non-perishables, but always accept monetary donations to purchase poultry.
In Amherst and Holyoke, things like cooking oil, cranberry juice, and soup are in demand, as well as turkeys.
Reps with Margaret's Pantry in Holyoke said they are serving upwards of 60 families a day.
It's a need Rennix saidisn't going away.
"There seems to be much of a greater need this year, where people are having to choose with maybe buying a turkey or putting that money possibly towards a bill," Rennix added.
Western Mass News also reached out to Chicopee and found Castle of Knights and Lorraine's Soup Kitchen need turkeys the most, but also are accepting sides and fixings.
Monson's Methodist was one of only two food collection efforts that has everything they need for the big day.
Rennix explained why Thanksgiving food drives pose unique challenges compared to other holidays.
"Everyone is wanting kind of the same thing, the same food, so we’re all kind of going to the same places, the same organizations, the same retail stores to get those same foods, but we’re fortunate that we do have some great retail partners and helped us out," Rennix noted.
Some of the drives we reached out to, one for example in Westfield, has already distributed supplies.
We have a list posted below for those who want to make last minute donations:
- Open Pantry Community Services Emergency Food Pantry, Springfield
- Stuffing
- Potatoes
- Pasta
- Sides
- Rachel’s Table, Springfield
- Money
- Non-perishable sides
- Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen, Chicopee
- Turkey
- Stuffing
- Sides
- Castle of Knights, Chicopee
- Turkeys
- Not Bread Alone, Amherst
- Sweet potato
- Yams
- Cider
- Cranberry juice
- Cooking oil
- Margaret's Pantry, Holyoke
- Turkey
- Soup
- Sides
- Cake mixes
