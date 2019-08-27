NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A record number of travelers are expected to hit the road or fly away for the Labor Day weekend ahead.
A sure sign of Summer coming to an end is the long, Labor Day weekend, as we say goodbye to Summer and hello to Fall.
Residents all over New England are expected to celebrate the final weekend and hit the road to do so.
That’s why the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will shut down construction outside of fixed work zones starting 5 a.m. on Friday, August 30.
Construction will resume at the start of normal business hours on Tuesday, September 3.
Not only are travelers going local, they are also going coastal.
A travel consultant at Pioneer Valley Travel tells Western Mass News there are some pretty good deals out there, especially this time of year.
“Last minute specials on cruises and hotels and stuff, but the only thing is you don't have advanced purchase at this point to get there, so, the deals, they seem like there are good deals out there," travel consultant Shelly Cronin tells us.
Travelers also have to keep in mind that hurricane season is in full force!
There definitely are good specials when traveling, especially during hurricane season.
One thing we do encourage is traveler's insurance
The reason you’re able to get a good travel deal this time of year?
Well, its simple. School is back in session.
"Disney used to always put a good deal in. They usually do free dining in September, because schools have gone back, because it's not a good time to go," added Cronin.
Pioneer Valley Travel says, if you are going far and there is a hurricane on your route, the agency will always redirect you and give you alternate routes.
