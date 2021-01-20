HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Staff at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home welcomed back the last four veterans who were staying at Holyoke Medical Center.
Veterans had been residing at the medical center since April 2020 as part of an initiative to ensure COVID-19 safety standards were met at the Soldiers' Home.
The first veteran to arrive today said "it's so great to be home."
