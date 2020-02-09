SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In honor of Black History Month, people from all over western Mass came out to honor late journalist Gwen Ifill at a stamp unveiling ceremony at her former high school in Springfield.
Gwen Ifill is featured on the forty-third Black Heritage series postal stamp.
She is known for her journalism career as a co-anchor of PBS News Hour.
Ifill came to Springfield in the early 1970s and attended Classical High School.
The building has since been turned into condominiums and renamed Classical High Condominiums.
Willete Waybourgh-Johnson, a sponsor of the event, tells Western Mass News that the city of Springfield could not be more proud to honor Ifill in a way that will last forever.
"It’s a message. When you put her face on that envelope, it sends a message of who she was and the importance of remembering the legacies of people, who have pioneered journalism and news in this country," Waybourgh-Johnson tells us.
The Gwen Ifill Black Heritage stamp is being issued as a forever stamp.
The Black Heritage stamp series, introduced in 1978, also includes Martin Luther King, Jr., and Harriet Tubman.
