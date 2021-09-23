WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's Massachusetts Day at The Big E and one special western Massachusetts native was honored there on Thursday morning.
It was no doubt a special morning at the fair as local and state leaders, including Governor Charlie Baker, celebrated the unveiling of a plaque for the late Andy Yee.
Yee died in May after his cancer relapsed. He was just a week short of his 60th birthday. He was managing partner of the family’s Bean Restaurant Group and was well-known for his work in saving multiple restaurants in downtown Springfield and surrounding areas.
The plaque is located at the Wurst Haus attraction, which he established at the fairgrounds.
“I am so grateful that I got to know this guy over the course of my time here on earth, he’s really special,” Baker noted.
The governor went on to say Yee was always so positive and he really missed him.
