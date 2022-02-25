(WGGB/WSHM) -- The snow is coming down steadily across western Massachusetts.
MassDOT said that as of approximately 6 a.m. Friday, over 2,500 pieces of equipment have been deployed for snow and ice removal operations.
We checked in with local Departments of Public Works to see how they prepared for this late winter storm. Amy Rusiecki, the assistant superintendent of the Amherst DPW, told Western Mass News that having no school today thanks to February vacation means her crews can focus all their resources on clearing the roads for those heading out on their morning commute to work.
“Now, we will shift that focus a little bit more to the downtown area where there might be more pedestrians earlier in the morning,” Rusiecki explained.
Greenfield DPW and Westfield DPW also tell us that February vacation will help their crews clear and treat roads and the director of South Hadley’s DPW said due to the timing of this storm hitting in late February, the sun works to their advantage and helps melt the snow a bit faster.
In Springfield, the DPW wants to remind residents that Friday’s trash and recycling collection is temporarily suspended and will be picked up Saturday instead.
Also, the Baker-Polito Administration is also asking Bay State residents to use public transportation when possible. They added that drivers should expect delays, reduced speed, and use caution at all times.
Governor Charlie Baker said crews have been working since last night and they are also keeping a close eye on power outage potential.
"Additionally, the potential for what heavy snow may cause: power outages in some parts of Massachusetts. While we certainly don't expect power outages on the scale of the past few storms. We are coordinating with the utility companies to prepare for that,” Baker explained.
All Mass. RMV centers across the state will be closed today. If you did have a scheduled road test for Friday, it will be postponed. Mass. RMV said those impacted will be contacted by email with instructions on how to reschedule.
In addition, Baker is also urging people to please stay off the roads today.
“Once again, the conditions for [Friday] morning's commute will be hazardous. If it is possible, if people can stay off the roads, we will ask that they do so. If you travel, please give yourself extra time and take it slow and give the road crews plenty of space to do their work,” Baker noted.
Baker said that to ensure the safety of travelers, MassDOT may implement speed limit restrictions on some highways. We will update you if those changes are announced.
