SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The growing tension between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia after Washington Post journalist, Jamal Khashoggi disappeared nearly 2 weeks ago while visiting the Saudi Arabia Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey ...is now fueling concerns about the immediate future of oil prices.
Stephen Cary of Springfield is watching the situation with Saudi Arabia closely.
"I heat with oil and that's one of the first things I thought of when I started digesting the news and thinking oh boy, this could really affect our oil prices seeing as though it comes from Saudi Arabia," he tells Western Mass News.
Analysts agree there is cause for concern. President Trump over the weekend promising "severe punishment" for Saudi Arabia if they are found to have played a role in Jamal Khashogge's disappearance. Saudi Arabia-- the largest oil producing country in OPEC, promising to retaliate.
"Which could create a situation where going into the holiday season we could see gasoline approach $3 a gallon or higher," explains Gary Lefort with American International College in Springfield.
Lefort is the professor of International Business at AIC. He tells Western Mass News added to the mix is next month's economic sanctions planned by the U.S. against Iran... another major oil producer.
"So if we have Saudi Arabia cutting back on the oil supply at the same time that Iran is, and you still have to remember that we're still in the hurricane season that goes through November, we could see a real spike in oil."
Not ideal, he says as we head to next month's mid-term election.
"And high oil and gas prices would not set well with the American consumer and that could impact the elections," Lefort says.
Stephen Cary, remembers how quickly world events can change the market.
"I remember the day Katrina happened and there was a colossal jump in prices."
No one wanting to see that $4 dollar per gallon price at the pump again.
"It's a difficult time for the president, certainly for Saudi Arabia and certainly for the American people as far as oil prices go," adds Lefort.
