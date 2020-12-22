SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Congress has passed a $900 billion coronavirus pandemic relief bill that will bring aid to millions of Americans and businesses during the pandemic.
The president is expected to sign it soon.
The bill will expire at the end of March, but local leaders said that's so President-elect Joe Biden and his team can look at the bill and see what's needed moving forward.
Help is on the way for Americans and businesses who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Congressman Richard Neal said Tuesday that this is a step in the right direction.
“We were pleased with this outcome, knowing that it is not enough. We are going to have to do more, but this is the most significant achievement,” Neal explained.
Western Mass News is breaking down what exactly we can expect in the new bill.
There will be additional unemployment assistance which will add $300 a week for those on unemployment.
It will also extend expiring unemployment assistance such as financial help for gig workers.
“Employment insurance will help to simultaneously provide liquidity to people on the lower end on the economic spectrum, but at the same time, create demand,” Neal said.
There will also be another round of stimulus checks - this time for $600.
As for mixed family status, undocumented immigrants who don't have a Social Security number won't get a check, but their spouses and children who have a Social Security number will.
Just like in the CARES Act, there will be an employee retention tax, which will be an incentive for business owners to keep employees on their payroll.
Western Mass News asked Neal what he thinks was missed in this relief package.
“Assistance to state and local government would have a very important consequence. You can’t argue that state and local governments don’t need it because they do,” Neal noted.
There is a lot more in the bill like funding for schools and childcare.
Once the president signs it, the stimulus checks could be sent out as soon as next week.
