SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some health experts have been warning about the second wave of COVID-19 cases, but new research from the University of Minnesota shows different scenarios for multiple waves of the virus in the future.
The research highlights three different possibilities the pandemic wave might take in the coming months, but a local expert told Western Mass News the path of the virus is hard to predict.
"It’s not just going to stop. It’s not going to miraculously go away," said President of the Allergy & Immunology Associate Doctor Jonathan Bayuk.
While many people around the nation have been looking forward to getting past the peak of COVID-19 - health officials are warning that getting past the peak does not mean the end of the virus.
"It’s very difficult to predict if there will be a wave of one larger type whether its in the fall or winter or if there are other scenarios," Bayuk noted.
Researchers at the University of Minnesota are now looking at three possibilities for the future of the coronavirus.
The first scenario predicts this current wave the country is in, followed by constant waves for a year or two.
The second prediction said the current wave will be followed by a fall or winter peak with smaller waves after that and the third scenario predicts an intense spring peak followed by smaller waves.
Bayuk told us - over the phone - that it’s hard to predict the future of this virus.
While he said it’s not going to disappear - the nation’s response could be different if the virus hits again in the future.
"If we have the machinery in place and the quote-on-quote army of tracers and public health workers which we will need and we look at what we did wrong last time and we make changes then I am very optimistic we would be able to open up much more than we are now," Bayuk explained.
He also said he doesn’t predict the nation would need the same restrictions in place for this outbreak if waves of cases continue.
"If we can do all of this right next time then, I think, we could look at that favorable scenario where this was the big hump and we see these waves over time," Bayuk said.
Bayuk said it’ important to continue social distancing and following the protocols set in place by officials to stop the spread of the virus.
