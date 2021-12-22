(WGGB/WSHM) -- Several local law enforcement leaders continuing a holiday tradition on Wednesday. They gathered at the Springfield Police training facility to help feed those in need this holiday season.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined with Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, retired Mass. State Police Col. Kerry Gilpin, and Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi to hand out turkeys, hams, canned goods, and gifts.
"This is a really exciting event, obviously the season to do this sort of thing, and it's just great to wish people a Merry Christmas, give them something on their table, give them toys...It's another great example of coming together, collaborating, communities coming together. I mean, that's when great things happen," said Charles D'Amour, CEO of Big Y World Class Markets.
Anyone in need of a meal was invited to come to Wednesday's event for a festive celebration.
