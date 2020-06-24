CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee city councilor is starting the process for the removal of the police department from the Civil Service.
This comes after protests have sparked across the nation over the death of George Floyd.
The Civil Service oversees the hiring and disciplinary process, which one local expert said hinders police departments abilities to fire officers when needed.
“It is a step in that direction. It is far from complete, but it is a step,” said David Kuzmeski, associate professor of criminal justice at American International College.
Kuzmeski responded to Chicopee City Councilor Joel McAuliffe's proposal to remove the police department from the Civil Service.
This comes after police brutality protests across the nation, including in western Massachusetts, over the death of George Floyd.
Chicopee protesters also rallied for the removal of the Civil Service outside of the police station.
“I’m not a great proponent of Civil Service because of the enormous amount of protection it gives,” Kuzmeski noted.
Kuzmeski was once a police officer in Amherst, which is a non-Civil Service department. He told Western Mass News over the phone that the testing process was more vigorous.
“There was greater flexibility for the community to pick whom they wanted officer we still went through testing…The town has a greater input themselves in taking an officer,” Kuzmeski added.
The Civil Service works to help hire officers, but has protections in place which limit departments abilities to discipline an officer.
According to Creaig Dunton, an associate professor of criminal justice at Western New England University, that's something Chicopee has experienced.
“An officer that had been disciplined multiple times and was fired but reinstated by Civil Service without any input from the police department themselves,” Dunton said.
Some said this proposal in Chicopee is needed in other communities.
“This is the sort of thing law enforcement should be focusing on during this time because one of the significant issues is whenever police officers are doing the wrong thing, engaging in corruption, excessive violence, or discrimination or police brutality. It’s too often, but they’re completely backed up by Civil Service groups,” Dunton said.
The proposal is expected to be filed in the next city council meeting in July.
