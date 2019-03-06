NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In the wake of a deadly shooting at a temple in Pittsburgh last year, many places of worship have been on high alert.
Law enforcement in western Massachusetts met Tuesday to discuss ways to improve security at places of worship across the region.
On October 27, 2018, a gunman opened fire inside Tree of Life Synagogue in Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh.
Eleven people died that morning during Shabbat services.
In the months after this tragedy, many local churches and synagogues looked at their security procedures and protocols.
Northampton Police Det. Lt. Craig Kirouac has been in charge of creating relationships with various places of worship.
"I've reached out religious organizations, faith-based organizations in our community to introduce myself and open lines of communication to address any issues they may have," Kirouac explained.
Various law enforcement agencies got together Tuesday in Northampton to discuss the best way to move forward with safety and security.
"What I thought was good about the training is it looked at the entire safety and security of the religious institutions, not just the potential threat or act of violence...talked about the building and lighting, surveillance, also internal issues of potential theft," Kirouac said.
Jessica Harwood with the Unitarian Society on Main Street told Western Mass News that they already have a robust security protocol in place, but this training helped further their plan.
"We did, in the last month, improve our security systems. We have a camera at one of the entrances. Now, we have three cameras and the quality of the cameras are much better and we also have a panic button," Harwood said.
The church said they've been working collaboratively with the police department to make sure everyone feels safe.
"Make sure that there's people in the congregation that know what to do in case of an emergency and in all different types of emergencies," Harwood added.
Police said that anybody who is attending servies should be aware of their surroundings and always call police if something seems suspicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.