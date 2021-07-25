LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Despite historic amounts of rain this month, residents are heading to Six Flags New England, causing heavy traffic backups and many community members are talking about it.
Western Mass News spoke with park goers about the traffic they saw near the park and getting answers from law enforcement about what they're doing to help.
"Yesterday we sat for almost two hours about five, six miles down the road," said park-goer Joshua Jennett.
Traffic heading towards Six Flags on Saturday was heavier than usual.
Laura Payton says after her family drove to the park from Waterbury, Connecticut, they were only able to get on three rides.
"It was so busy, we didn't get a chance to do anything," said park-goer Laura Payton.
Area residents have taken to social media noticing heavy traffic caused by park-goers at Six Flags, backed up in Agawam and neighboring Connecticut town Suffield.
Western Mass News is getting answers from local law enforcement on what's being done to help.
The Suffield Police Chief said in part quote:
"The CT DOT, the Town, and Six Flags management met this past Thursday to address this issue. It is an ongoing process. Six Flags indicated they have opened more lots and were hiring additional Agawam Police Officers to aid in getting patrons into the park."
Western Mass News also spoke with park spokesperson Jennifer McGrath who said quote:
"Yesterday, we experienced a higher volume of traffic delays. We worked directly to mitigate these issues as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."
"Traffic today, it was actually pretty good, there wasn’t that much traffic today. But other days when weather is nice and you’re 3 miles down the street you’re sitting in an hour of traffic," said Jennett.
Police said they'll continue to monitor traffic and work to make traveling to the thrill capital of New England a little bit easier.
