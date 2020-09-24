SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Outrage and uncertainty across the nation continues following Tuesday’s grand jury ruling in the deadly shooting by police of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, KY.
Right now, what did and did not happen that fateful night is still being pieced together with many across the country still asking why police officers were not indicted in her killing.
Protests happened across the country today, all because they believe Taylor deserves justice for losing her life at the hands police officers.
“Even in relationship to Breonna Taylor, there was no indictment and so, it’s disappointing,” said Bridgette Baldwin, a law professor at Western New England University.
Baldwin is talking about how a former Louisville, KY police detective was indicted yesterday for reckless endangerment for firing gunshots into an apartment back in March the night Taylor died, with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker in a nearby apartment. She was shot and killed, but not one officer faces charges for killing her.
“They hadn’t announced when they went into this apartment. Kenneth Walker also gets the opportunity to protect himself and his house and Breonna Taylor, after all, is the innocent victim in all of this,” Baldwin said.
Police had been serving a no-knock warrant, but the investigation found that the officers did announce themselves before entering.
Baldwin told Western Mass News that she believes Taylor’s boyfriend was defending himself because he thought the officers were intruders.
“Kenneth Walker also had a right to defend himself against unannounced officers coming into his apartment. He didn’t know what was going on. The law allows him as well to use deadly force to defend himself if someone is entering into his home,” Baldwin explained.
Taylor’s family did get a settlement of $12 million from the city of Louisville, but Baldwin said $12 million does not make up for justice not being served.
“Twelve million dollars does nothing to satisfy justice in this case. I guess it’s better than her family walking away with nothing, but I think they probably would have an indictment,” Baldwin noted.
Now, Louisville has open wounds. People of color asking for police to understand the Black Lives Matter movement. As Baldwin said, people who advocate for Black Lives matter is not about being anti-cop.
“What they are against is police brutality and when you say Blue Lives Matter, that’s a job. That’s not a person. You can quit your job. I cannot quit being black,” Baldwin said.
