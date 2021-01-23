SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 12 state legislators in Massachusetts signed a letter calling on Governor Charlie Baker to increase coordination and preparation for vaccine rollouts in Hampden County. The governor announced this past week 15 new vaccine locations, but none included in Hampden County.
State Senator Eric Lesser, asking for Hampden County to be included in vaccine sites, especially when it comes to phase two and people who are 75 years or older.
“Frankly, my jaw dropped. A list of 15 locations around the state and not a single in Hampden County," Lesser said.
Lesser reacted to the governor, not including Hampden County in the new 15 CVS Health and Walgreens vaccine sites. He said he believes the governor needs to have clear agenda.
"The message keeps changing. The guidelines keep changing. The criteria keep changing, and people are confused," he noted. "So we need the governor to be clearer with people about who qualifies and who doesn't, and when people can expect to get it.”
The state representatives along, with other legislators, sent a letter to the governor, saying:
"We are very concerned that there is a significant disconnect between upcoming vaccine eligibility in future phases and the capacity for widespread vaccine distribution in Hampden County."
Lesser told Western Mass News he believes the Bay State overall needs to improve vaccine rollouts.
"I think it's pretty clear at this point that we are not the national leaders on vaccine distribution, and that’s unacceptable given the healthcare-state we are in," he added. "The quality of our hospital. The quality of the healthcare workforce. That's a challenge of political leadership, frankly."
As of now, phase two is projected to start in February and last through April, and phase three is not until at least April.
