AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A joint committee of the Massachusetts legislature is set to consider a bill that supporters said would help eliminate a specific type of litter in the Commonwealth.
The bill would put a five cent deposit on the miniature alcohol bottles known as 'nips.'
"How can go out for summer evening walk and walk up and down anywhere and just walk by the litter? How can you enjoy that?" said John Coughlin of Agawam.
They're so abundant on the side of the road, you'd think 'nip' bottles were a native species to Massachusetts.
Coughlin spends his days of retirement hunting the 'nips' down and picking them up off the city's streets.
"You see it's spotless because every day, I do that with my nifty nabber," Coughlin added.
However, Coughlin said the miniature booze bottles always seem to multiply.
"This stuff is ending up in our waterways, our lakes, our rivers, brooks and ponds," Coughlin explained.
It took our crew about five seconds to find a discarded 'nip' bottle on the side of the road in Agawam. This whole debate comes as a joint hearing on a 'nip' bottle bill is set to be heard in the Massachusetts legislature on Wednesday.
"And then, it has to go before the House and the Senate. This has taken months and months," Coughlin said.
House bill 2881, set to be heard by a joint committee, would add any beverage container 100ml and under to the state's five cent deposit law, like they established with normal sized bottles in the 1980s.
"The minute they passed that thing, it was like a 90 percent decrease. If you put a five cent deposit on the 'nip' bottle, it’ll be picked up because the homeless people, the youngsters, okay, and other people will go out and pick up those 'nip' bottles," Coughlin added.
Coughlin hopes this is one message that won't stay bottled. He said there's not enough time for future generations to discover it.
"I’ve got four beautiful grandchildren. What’s their future going to be? They're not gonna be able to swim in our ocean anymore, in our ponds," Coughlin said.
