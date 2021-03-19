BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Friday, the special legislative committee on the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home's COVID-19 outbreak met for a public hearing.
Attorney Mark Pearlstein testified and detailed the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the home last spring.
State leaders presented a $400 million bond bill that would fund the construction of a more modern, 224-bed home for the state's veterans.
A state commission report in the fall concluded that if plans to remodel the facility had gone through sooner, the pandemic tragedy might have been avoided.
"It seems to me a lot of people knew what was going to happen in this situation was predictable from a clinical perspective," said Rep. Linda Dean Campbell.
This is the seventh in a series of hearings intended to inform the committee as it prepares legislative recommendations to ensure this tragedy never occurs again.
Two former leaders of the home were charged with criminal neglect in the deaths at the home.
