WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A growing industry in Massachusetts may help local farmers make their exit from a more volatile one.
Lawmakers are learning about how tobacco farmers are diversifying their crop to include more hemp.
Maybe it's the growth in vaping or the barrage of anti-smoking messaging, but whatever the reason, times are changing for western Massachusetts tobacco farmers.
"Yeah, demand was lower, you know, the past couple years," said Scott Hutksoki.
Farmers at Long Plain Farm said that their tobacco crop was becoming too volatile and that this is the first year they decided to take a chance and plant eight acres of hemp.
"We cut back on tobacco and a lot of the stuff that we use for tobacco kind of falls with the hemp," Hutksoki added.
Though Hutksoki is only able to grow eight acres this season, he said he is optimistic about his crop, which is turned into CBD oil by Heritage Hemp.
"Hemp is like a weed. It can grow that stock and get pretty big," Hutksoki noted.
On Friday, lawmakers asked about the challenges Hutksoki faces in diversifying his crop to include hemp, particularly on policy involving agricultural preservation restriction - or APR - state-protected land
"You cannot grow hemp on APR land, which is why Scott is only growing eight acres here. The rest of his land is protected," said State Rep. Natalie Blais of the 1st Franklin District.
Though the recent federal farm bill legalized the production of hemp, Blais said it doesn't nullify state laws protecting APR land from hemp growth.
"We're trying to get the state to catch up, so we've passed a bill in the House and we're hoping that the Senate will take it up soon," Blais added.
Hutksoki explained, "It's a learning curve."
However, whether or not lawmakers can allow him to grow more on his protected land could make or break his decision to farm hemp next year.
"If it works out yeah, we'll do it again, but it's the whole financial thing," Hutksoki said.
