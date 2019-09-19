(WGGB/WSHM) -- A bill to enforce strict penalties for people who misrepresent their dogs as service dogs is under consideration at the State House.
Dixie is a service dog. You can tell because she wears a red vest that says so. She is trained to help people with disabilities, but public access to vests similar to this one is concerning to many in the disability community.
"Oh, I see it all the time," said local service dog trainer Annemarie Doyle.
Doyle told Western Mass News she supports a bill proposed on the state level this session to crack down on anyone who misrepresents their dog as a service dog - allowing them to bring their pets to places that normally ban dogs.
“A dog that’s brought into an environment that really isn’t trained to be there, you’re putting that dog at risk, you’re putting yourself at risk, and you’re putting other people at risk," Doyle explained.
To prove a point, Doyle demonstrated the difference in behaviors between a trained service dog...
“Notice how calm she is right here during this whole interview. She isn’t pulling, she is patiently waiting," Doyle said.
...and a non-service dog.
"Notice that he’s pulling, sniffing, just as a comparison, and he’s going to go to the bathroom...not on that thing I hope," Doyle noted.
The House bill under consideration calls for police and animal control officers to be trained to spot deceitful pet owners and it calls for a civil infraction to be imposed when someone misrepresents their dog as a service dog.
A first offense calls for 30 hours of community service with an organization that serves people with disabilities and a $500 fine. The penalty could double for repeat offenders.
The service dog bill is currently sitting in the legislature’s Committee on the Judiciary awaiting further action. Eighty-three members of the House have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill, including six representing Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.