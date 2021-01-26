SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Under the Biden administration there is work being done on a new stimulus package, and Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal along with House Democrats are drafting a proposal that would expand child tax credits.
Neal said he's hopeful that while last year's heroes act did not pass, those tax credits could be expanded under President Joe Biden in the next stimulus package.
Neal has continued to emphasize the importance of expanding tax credits for families throughout the pandemic.
“There's an ally here in President Biden. He agrees with me,” Neal said.
In President Biden's stimulus package proposal he has made it clear he wants to raise the child tax credit.
“We want to focus on those children living in poverty, and we want to make it refundable so that money would be directly sent to those eligible families that were involved,” Neal explained.
Neal said he is confident that House Democrats working on the legislation proposed by the president will get it passed, and he hopes the Senate will be on board.
“What we would propose is that this would go until the end of the year,” Neal said.
If it passes, families could see monthly payments for their children, but that's still up in the air.
“I'd prefer it be done on a monthly basis rather than a tax filing season,” Neal said.
In terms of eligibility, that threshold is still being ironed out, but Neal told Western Mass News what House Democrats are thinking.
“In the past, we've looked at a family of four making under $40,000 a year,” Neal said.
The proposal could take form as early as next week.
“President Biden indicated yesterday that his goal is that the architecture of this would be up before the impeachment trial,” Neal added.
In terms of how much families will receive per child, Neal said that amount is still negotiable.
