State lawmakers have passed a $43.1 billion state budget.
After a unanimous house vote, State Sen. Don humason told Western Mass News that the Senate passed the budget by a vote of 39-to-1.
It now goes to Gov. Charlie Baker, who has ten days to review the budget and make line-item vetoes, which lawmakers could override.
The state has been operating an interim state budget since July 1.
It's the second year in a row that Massachusetts did not have a budget ready at the start of the fiscal year.
Gov. Baker's office said in a statement:
“The Baker-Polito Administration proposed a balanced budget in January that increased investments for critical K-12 education programs and efforts to fight the opioid epidemic, while also recommending important drug cost containment policies to ensure the fiscal sustainability of MassHealth, and will carefully review the final budget when it reaches the Governor’s desk.”
