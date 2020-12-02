(WGGB/WSHM) -- A statewide police reform bill has made its way to Governor Charlie Baker's desk and is now awaiting his signature or veto.
This comes after the compromise bill passed in both the state Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday.
The police reform bill comes after months of back and forth between lawmakers, following protests for racial equality across the country.
“The tragic murder of George Floyd is an example of total disregard by law enforcement, in that particular case, for smart common sense standards, but to apply that to every other law enforcement officer and agency throughout the country isn’t the smartest way to go about this,” said Rep. Todd Smola of the 1st Hampden District.
The legislation first passed in the state Senate on Tuesday, followed by the House of Representatives just a couple of hours later.
It’s a turnaround that Hampden Police Chief Jeff Farnsworth, who also serves as president of the Mass. Police Chief’s Association, said was too quick.
“So a reform bill that comes out that quickly without the ability to really read and understand what’s in it and really, what the ramifications of it are is somewhat problematic,” Farnsworth said.
The bill includes the creation of an independent, civilian-led commission for certification, training, and decertification of police officers. It also bans the use of chokeholds and limits the use of deadly force.
Now, the 129 page document is being reviewed by Baker’s team for further action.
Meanwhile, Rep. Carlos Gonzalez of the 10th Hampden District said he's happy with the bill.
In a statement to Western Mass News, Gonzalez said:
"To some folks that say this bill misses the mark, I say this bill is a bullseye. I think this helps address the issues that - for too long – have gone unaddressed and this bill helps provide the appropriate training tools."
Smola added, “I think the point to be emphasized here is that we all agree that there needs to be reform…but it’s what that level of reform looks like and it has to be a reasonable approach to reform.”
Baker will have about 10 days to review this bill and either sign it into law or veto it. He can also make any amendments he sees fit.
