BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, lawmakers got the chance to question Governor Charlie Baker about the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which has been criticized recently.
Talking with a joint legislative committee this afternoon, the governor said 80 percent of the population over the age of 75 have now been vaccinated, along with more than 70 percent of those ages 65 to 75 have received their first doses.
However, many legislators said it's still not enough and our COVID-19 numbers are similar to those in last November, but the governor said hospitalizations are down right now because the most at-risk populations have been vaccinated, despite the issues and challenges hundreds of thousands of residents in the Bay State faced when trying to make a vaccine appointment.
“We continue to see a significant drop in hospitalizations, which I do believe is due to our vaccination program and the work we've done to get vulnerable populations vaccinated,” Baker explained.
Baker also said Massachusetts is behind just one other state in the vaccination rate of Black residents.
As vaccine eligibility increases, including the 400,000 educators now in the state, the governor reassured residents that the registration website is better able to handle the mass amount of people trying to get a vaccine.
Baker said to reach herd immunity in Massachusetts, 4.1 million people need to be vaccinated. Right now, we're at over one million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.