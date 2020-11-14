BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The statehouse went through a deep cleaning after two house members tested positive for covid-19.
The Speaker of the Massachusetts House, Robert DeLeo confirmed both people were inside the building on Thursday, and announced the positive test results on Friday.
Local lawmaker told Western Mass News DeLeo contacted everyone privately who was contact with the two positive representatives.
“Obviously, this just happened last night. I haven't gotten a test yet. I will be getting a test," said Representative Todd Smola. "I was not informed by the speaker's office that I was somebody that was in close contact to the people that were infected.”
Smola told us about the two Massachusetts House members who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Smola was not informed on which House members tested positive.
"I've been physically present in the House Chamber every single formal session since we've adopted these new rules," he explained. "But it has not been a crush of legislators that have been in the building."
Those new rules let Smola and House members be present for formal sessions since May.
Another local representative was also at the State House this week, but told Western Mass News the number of people allowed in the State House has been limited.
"I was at the State House earlier this week. But I didn't encounter anybody in the hallways," said Representative Lindsay Sabadosa.
Sabadosa told us with lawmakers testing positive for COVID-19, they’re in a unique position to respond to the coronavirus crisis.
"As we see that happening, I hope it really drives home the point for all of us, that we are in a privileged position irrespective of whether we get sick or not. We are in a privileged position and it is our job to help those who might not be," she added.
Western Mass News is working on getting answers for you and finding out who the two House members are that tested positive. We’ll bring you the very latest on-air and online.
