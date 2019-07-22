BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts lawmakers will meet on Monday for an oversight hearing to discuss the problems at the state's Registry of Motor Vehicles.
The issues were exposed after a West Springfield man killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
The issues came up after Connecticut officials said they warned the RMV twice about Volodymyr Zhukovkyy's drunk driving incidents, but still, the RMV failed to suspend his license before the deadly motorcycle crash.
Following the incident, Massachusetts officials revealed from an internal investigation that the registry was storing paper notifications of serious out-of-state driving violations since March 2018, instead of taking action against these drivers.
Since the exposure, MassDOT said they have now suspended the licenses of over 1,600 drivers.
Today's hearing will be held by the legislature's transportation committee.
They have requested transportation secretary Stephanie Pollack be present, as well as former Registrar of Motor Vehciles Erin Deveney who resigned just days after the incident, acting registrar Jamey Tesler,and many more officals at the RMV.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the State House.
(0) comments
