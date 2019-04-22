SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The discussion on addressing the issues of crumbling foundations has continued.
This week, state representatives are talking about the state's 2020 budget, which could include funding for foundation testing.
Representatives will be voting on the budget section by section, that includes a long list of different amendments.
One of them, Amendment 851, comes from 2nd Hampden District Representative Brian Ashe.
It requests $321,250 in state funding for crumbling foundation testings and inspections.
Michelle Loglisci and her husband built their colonial home in Monson back in 1996. They've raised their kids here and made countless memories.
As the couple nears retirement, they're ready to downsize, but those future plans have crumbled after Michelle learned about a big problem with their foundation.
"It's devastating when you find that you're the investment you've made and that it is now worthless and that you can't sell it, that's devastating," Michaelle said.
The Loglisci's foundation tested positive for the mineral pyrrhotite, which causes the deterioration of concrete foundations when exposed to oxygen and water.
A now out-of-business company called J.J. Mottes got their materials from a quarry in Willington, CT and poured concrete into homes throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts, including the Loglisci's.
"These cracks now, whenever it rains like this weekend, we had water coming in these cracks and there are other ones around the basement too. As the water comes in, it makes it go faster so we're really starting to get concerned that this is going to get worse," Michelle explained.
Michelle tells Western Mass News there is still a long road ahead in this ongoing problem, and having state funding to reimburse homeowners for their inspections and testing is a step in the right direction.
That's why she has hope that the funding continues in next year's budget.
"It's heartbreaking and it's also frustrating as a legislature, a resident and neighbor. To know they're stuck in a difficult situation. There's no clear answer even though Connecticut has gone through a similar issue. There's no easy way out of this. It's going to be a combination of state, federal, as well as working with insurance companies, real estate to try to make these people whole again," Representative Brian Ashe explained.
Michelle said if they were ever going to be able to move or sell their house they would have to get the entire foundation replaced.
