STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Lawrence man was arrested Sunday for various drug and motor vehicle charges, according to a statement from State Police.
At 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, police were patrolling Route 84 in Sturbridge where they observed a black Volkswagen Jetta with dark window tints pass near Exit 9. Trooper Michael Baroni began to follow the car run his license plate.
Baroni discovered the registration was revoked and the vehicle was uninsured. He stopped the vehicle on the ramp to Route 90.
Baroni identified the operator as Gianni Colussi, 29, of Lawrence. Colussi had an active warrant for his arrest and was placed in police custody, according to the statement.
Troopers searched the car where Baroni found a rectangular package in the trunk containing about 1,100 grams of a substance believed to be heroin, according to the statement.
Colussi was transported to the Sturbridge barracks where he was booked. His bail is set at $10,000.
Colussi was charged with trafficking heroin of over 200 grams, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked registration and illegal window tint.
